UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,000 Policemen Deployed For Security Of Polio Workers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

2,000 policemen deployed for security of polio workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 2,000 officers and personnel have been deployed for the security of polio workers while making foolproof security arrangements during the five-day nationwide polio campaign in Rawalpindi region.

According to police spokesman, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar inaugurated polio campaign by vaccinating children at Kotha Kalan Primary Health Center here on Monday.

Deputy District Health Officer Pothohar Town and Women Medical Officer were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that children are the future of our nation and it is the duty of all of us to take care of their health and well-being. Foolproof security arrangements have been made during anti-polio campaign.

As many as 2,000 officers and personnel will provide security for the polio workers during the campaign. RPO urged the parents to vaccinate polio drops to their children to avoid any physical complications.

Related Topics

Police Polio Rawalpindi Women All

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

51 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

51 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

1 hour ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.