2,000 policemen deployed for security of polio workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 2,000 officers and personnel have been deployed for the security of polio workers while making foolproof security arrangements during the five-day nationwide polio campaign in Rawalpindi region.

According to police spokesman, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar inaugurated polio campaign by vaccinating children at Kotha Kalan Primary Health Center here on Monday.

Deputy District Health Officer Pothohar Town and Women Medical Officer were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said that children are the future of our nation and it is the duty of all of us to take care of their health and well-being. Foolproof security arrangements have been made during anti-polio campaign.

As many as 2,000 officers and personnel will provide security for the polio workers during the campaign. RPO urged the parents to vaccinate polio drops to their children to avoid any physical complications.