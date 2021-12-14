2000 policemen to be inducted in Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Interior Ministry has decided to recruit 2000 cops in Islamabad police at various ranks to meet the shortage of personnel in the force and improve law and order in the Capital.

According to the official source, the population of Capital has increased and various requirements of Islamabad police are also being met to effectively maintain law and order.

He said that Eagle squad comprising 150 motorcyclists has been constituted to ensure effective policing measures in city and maintain high vigilance.

The government, he said, has given resources and new motorbikes to personnel of Eagle Squad and effective policing as well as safety to citizens to be ensured through high vigilance.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police also launched an air patrolling unit equipped with state-of-the-art drones and locators to enhance the security of the capital. The air patrolling unit of the ICT police consists of 12 high-tech drones and two locators for live surveillance and tracking purposes.

These drones are capable of flying in a radius of more than 1 kilometer. They patrol in areas with high rates of burglaries, robberies, snatching, street crimes, and auto theft.

Apart from airborne tracking and surveillance, it is also responsible for providing an additional support to the on-ground patrol and specialized teams of the ICT Police.

The air patrolling unit significantly increases the safety of both police officials and the public, decrease the crime rate, and consolidate the overall security of the Federal capital.

A gender protection unit has been also established at police facilitation centre, sector F-6 to respond the victims after receiving phone calls via helpline (8090). The victims of domestic violence, sexual harassment, abuse and forced labor can approach the police through this helpline.

Apart from this, the source said Psychiatrist, legal experts and medical staff also remain present at the desk to provide assistance to the survivors and victims of gender-based violence.

The department has also provided all facilities under one roof to provide social assistance to such persons.

Moreover, Islamabad police bicycle patrol unit has been established. The bicycle unit comprises 10 bicyclists and each patrol squad comprises two bicyclists. The unit members have been given special training and provided with all required facilities. The squad patrols in different sectors of the related precincts and help to prevent crime incidents besides facilitating the citizens.

A total of 28 Police pickets and check posts established on different roads in the capital city have been removed. Suspicious vehicles are being checked with modern technology instead of establishing checkpoints and conducting checking in queues. Six vehicles equipped with modern technology have been handed over to the police in this regard while eight more vehicles would be arranged for the police soon, the source maintained.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a new chip embedded license with twelve modern security features. It has been planned that soon this digital driving license will be connected to Excise, NADRA and Safe City which will help control traffic violations.

Likewise, e-ticketing system was introduced through safe city cameras in Islamabad which are being delivered to the violators at their home address, available with excise and taxation office.

The source said that Capital police would be made an exemplary force under the guidance of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.