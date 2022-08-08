2000 policemen to perform security duty during Muharram: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza has said that during 7th to 10th Muharram, a total of 200 processions and 400 majalis will be held in Sialkot district.

He said that 2000 police personnel, traffic police, special branch, elite force personnel along with 100 civil defence volunteers, rescue wardens will perform security duty in the district, while alternative traffic plan will be implemented by the traffic police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza said that foolproof security is being provided to Muharram processions and gatherings and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that foolproof arrangements were made for the security of processions, adding that the processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The DPO said that a control room has been established in the DPO office, in this regard.

He said that security has been further beefed up to avert any untoward incident.