2000 Policemen To Perform Security Duty On Eid In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar strict security arrangements have been ensured on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar strict security arrangements have been ensured on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release more than 2000 police officers and personnel would perform their duty and around 120 police personnel were also deployed in 17 cattle markets established in 3 districts f Mirpurkhas division for providing security to sacrificial animals while 260 police personnel were deputed on the routes of cattle markets.

Meanwhile140 police men were assigned duty in Shopping centers and markets besides 1500 police personnel were deployed for Eid-ul-Azha congregations .

