2000 Pulses,rice Bags Recovered In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

2000 pulses,rice bags recovered in Faisalabad

District administration recovered 2000 bags of pulses and rice from a warehouse during action against hoarders here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration recovered 2000 bags of pulses and rice from a warehouse during action against hoarders here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar, Umar Maqbool on a tip-off checked the godown of trader Sheikh Haneef and recovered 2000 bags of rice and pulses of grams hoardedin his warehouse. The commodities were taken into custody to be sold at government rates in the open market.

