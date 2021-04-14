UrduPoint.com
2000 Rural Revenue Centers To Be Operational Till June 2021: Senior Member BoR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:07 PM

As many as 2000 Rural Revenue Centres will become operational till June this year in Punjab. This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar during his visit to Rural Revenue Centre Sama Satta near here Wednesday

He said that the number of Rural Revenue Centres will be swelled to 8000 till the end of this year. He said that the revenue system is being upgraded and made more transparent to facilitate the people.

He said that with these Rural Revenue Centres, people will get all the revenue related facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that at present 761 Rural Revenue Centres were operating in the province.

