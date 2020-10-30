UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2000 Sanitary Workers Perform Duties On Eid Miladun Nabi In Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

2000 sanitary workers perform duties on Eid Miladun Nabi in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 2,000 sanitary workers were deployed in the Federal capital to ensure waste-free surroundings at the procession routes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi on Friday.

Sanitary crew including officers and supervisors performed duties in three shifts for timely emptying of waste containers on the major procession route, Capital Development Authority (CDA) spokesman said on Friday.

Major route of procession was commenced from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and culminated near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes.

All machinery of sanitation directorate was deployed on the processions' routes.

Manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where procession passed was ensured earlier.

Leaves of Sanitation Directorate and other concerned formation of Capital Development Authority were cancelled to facilitate the procession's participants.

Around 1000 workers of environment directorate was also deputed on the occasion. The availability of eight water tanker was ensured during the day.

Chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed issued Instructions to immediately restore all street lights on the route of the procession and keep them on till the culmination of procession.

Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Fire Water Vehicles Rescue 1122 Market Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

58 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.