2,000 Sanitary Workers Tasked To Keep Islamabad Clean On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:11 PM

2,000 sanitary workers tasked to keep Islamabad clean on Eid-ul-Azha

The Sanitation Directorate , Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has assigned special duties to 2,000 sanitary workers to carry out three-day cleanliness campaign in the federal capital during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sanitation Directorate , Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has assigned special duties to 2,000 sanitary workers to carry out three-day cleanliness campaign in the Federal capital during Eid-ul-Azha.

Over 100 vehicles would remain present in different sectors of the city for early disposal of offal and other wastes of sacrificial animals on scientific basis and for that purpose more than 70 deep ditches have been dug out at 37 different places, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri informed APP here on Friday.

On the directions of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, all concerned formations including Emergency and Disasters Management, 1122 (Ambulance Service) and Capital Hospital would perform joint coordinated efforts to serve the capital dwellers during Eid holidays, he added.

Besides, two emergency cells have also been established, one at Transport Section, CDA Fire Headquarters while the other one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6-1/4 which would be functional round the clock, the Director maintained.

He sought public cooperation for making this operation successful, urging them to not throw offal and other waste material of sacrificial animals in the green areas rather keep it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick and dispose off the waste in proper manner.

According to the cleanliness plan, the capital city would be divided into five zones in the supervision of Director Sanitation, while the other staff including officers and privatized sectors would work round-the-clock in three shifts and leaves of the entire sanitation staff have been canceled.

Zone I would comprise sectors F-5, F-6, G-5, G-6, Blue Area, Saidpur Village and Barri Imam. Zone II would consist of Faisal Mosque, sectors E-7, F-7, F-8, G-7 and G-8. Areas in Zone III would be F-10, F-11, Golra, G-9, G-10, G-11 and G-13. While Zone IV would cover sectors H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, and Zone V included areas were Islamabad Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town and Margallah Town.

The residents were asked to register their complaints for collection and disposal of waste at Sanitation Directorate help line 1334 and telephone 051-9213908-9211555 or through Whatsapp on 0335-5001213.

