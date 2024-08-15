2000 saplings planted by students, teachers at KPS

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khanewal Public School and University College (KPS&UC) administration, teachers and students planted around 2000 fruit and shady trees at the botanical garden as part of independence day celebrations.

Students worked hard along with teachers and administration officials amid scorching heat as they planted saplings under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 'Sarsabs Punjab' vision, according to an official statement issued here Thursday.

Principal Hafiz Rashid Saeed Rana had opened the plantation while others including registrar Naseem Kausar, girls wing executive Musarrat Gilani, boys wing executive Muhammad Anwaar, Incharge Prep school Fauzia Ahmad Khaga, teachers and students continued to plant saplings at Chaudhry Saleem Raza botanical garden.

Principal Rashid Saeed Rana said that CM Maryam spearheaded drive for greener Punjab and described it as a gift to the people on independence day. He said, plant for Pakistan campaign caused plantation of thousands of new saplings in the district and it would be helpful in combating environmental degradation.

He said, different teams have been formed to look after the saplings planted at the botanical garden.

