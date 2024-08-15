2000 Saplings Planted By Students, Teachers At KPS
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khanewal Public School and University College (KPS&UC) administration, teachers and students planted around 2000 fruit and shady trees at the botanical garden as part of independence day celebrations.
Students worked hard along with teachers and administration officials amid scorching heat as they planted saplings under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 'Sarsabs Punjab' vision, according to an official statement issued here Thursday.
Principal Hafiz Rashid Saeed Rana had opened the plantation while others including registrar Naseem Kausar, girls wing executive Musarrat Gilani, boys wing executive Muhammad Anwaar, Incharge Prep school Fauzia Ahmad Khaga, teachers and students continued to plant saplings at Chaudhry Saleem Raza botanical garden.
Principal Rashid Saeed Rana said that CM Maryam spearheaded drive for greener Punjab and described it as a gift to the people on independence day. He said, plant for Pakistan campaign caused plantation of thousands of new saplings in the district and it would be helpful in combating environmental degradation.
He said, different teams have been formed to look after the saplings planted at the botanical garden.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM29 minutes ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel9 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan9 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates12 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC12 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"12 hours ago