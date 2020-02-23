2000 Saplings Planted Under "Plant For Pakistan"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::As many as 2000 saplings were planted in Chak No.155-RB under "Plant for Pakistan" program here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the program in Chak No.

155-RB where school children and officers of various government departments planted 2000 saplings at a wide area of Forest Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that trees are essential for arresting environmental pollution. Therefore, we have planned to plant more than 160,000 saplings in various parts of the district.