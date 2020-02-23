UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2000 Saplings Planted Under "Plant For Pakistan"

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:30 PM

2000 saplings planted under

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::As many as 2000 saplings were planted in Chak No.155-RB under "Plant for Pakistan" program here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated the program in Chak No.

155-RB where school children and officers of various government departments planted 2000 saplings at a wide area of Forest Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that trees are essential for arresting environmental pollution. Therefore, we have planned to plant more than 160,000 saplings in various parts of the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

46 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.