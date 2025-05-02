2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday said that the government is focusing on improving the school system and increasing the quality, about 2000 schools have been activated in the province with the recent recruitment of teachers on temporary basis in the education department.

He expressed these views while addressing the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners Conference here.Appointment of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals on temporary basis, provision of medicines in hospitals and holding open courts, among other issues were reviewed.

The Chief Secretary said that while more schools would be activated with the completion of SB recruitment, the government is launching new education policies and projects to improve the quality of education in the province.

He said that the provincial government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps adding that quality health, educational facilities, provision of clean drinking water and electricity are among the top priorities in development projects, the government is taking concrete steps to ensure balanced development and provide these essential amenities to the people.

Khan said that the incumbent government is striving for the welfare of the people with its available resources, the regime is paying special attention to the education and health sectors.

The Chief Secretary also directed that vacancies would be advertised to fill the shortage of teachers for the third phase adding that steps are being taken to ensure free supply of medicines in hospitals, the government aims to improve access to healthcare services for all citizens across the province.

He said that these steps reflect the serious efforts of the provincial government to develop the education and health sectors and ensure the welfare of citizens.

Shakeel Qadir Khan said that all deputy commissioners would keep a close watch on the prices of food items in their respective districts so that no one could violate the government price list as it directly affects the citizens.

He directed that the process of repatriation of illegal immigrants to be expedited.