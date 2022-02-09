2000 shops to be provided to youth under Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday announced provision of 2000 shops to the intending youth under 'Kamyab Jawan' program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday announced provision of 2000 shops to the intending youth under 'Kamyab Jawan' program.

Addressing as a chief guest at the 'Kamyab Jawan' program convention here, he said soon a portal would be launched for receiving applications regarding Kamyab Jawan "Duka'andar".

The SAPM said Prime Minister had also approved funds of Rs 25 billion specifically for women under Kamyab Jawan Program. He said the country would not progress without participation of women.

He said loans would also be given to young people already having their businesses.

Usman Dar addressing to the beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan Program said the amount being provided to them was the tax money so it should be utilized carefully and honestly.

He said the KJP was based purely on merit and transparency.

The SAPM said besides other provinces, the Federal government had also focused on the progress and development of Sindh.

He also shed light on federally funded mega projects in Sindh.

He apprised the participants that PTI MNAs and the Governor Sindh particularly had been very vocal in raising issues of Sindh at federal level.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said no any government in the past had taken such initiative to empower the youth of the country like the incumbent government had taken in the form of KJP.

He said SAPM Usman Dar and his team had turned the PM's vision into reality under Kamyab Jawan Program. "This is the change Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced before coming into power", said Imran Ismail.

The governor said the PTI government would not only complete its constitutional tenure but Imran Khan would remain PM of the country for the next 10 years.

Later, SAPM Usman Dar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail distributed the cheques among the beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan Program.

MNA Fahim Khan, MPA Raja Azhar and other office bearers of PTI also attended the KJP convention.