UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,000 Sikh Yatrees To Attend Baba Guru Nanak Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

2,000 Sikh yatrees to attend Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Three-day observance of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji death anniversary to start at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Sunday, Sept 20.

On the directions of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, all arrangements including security, accommodation, lungar, etc.

, have been completed.

As many as 2,000 Sikhs yatrees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar and other districts would participate in the event, official sources said.

The ceremony of Madha Radas would be held on Sept 21 while Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will be taken to Zero Line from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Sept 22.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Nankana Sahib Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licencing, renting and use ..

26 minutes ago

Wait is over as Punjab Education Boards announce m ..

41 minutes ago

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

58 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

1 hour ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

1 hour ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.