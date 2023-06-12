2000 substandard carbonated drinks seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday conducted a raid on a factory of carbonated drinks and seized 2,000 litres of substandard and misbranded drinks.

The spokesman of the Food Authority said that an Inspection team of the authority visited Phandu Road here and checked various factories working in the area, adding that during the surprise visit the team found substandard and misbranded carbonated drinks in a factory.

The teams took the stock into custody and started legal action against the owner of the factory.

Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated the team and directed the teams of Food Authority to intensify the crackdown against substandard edible items and drinks across the province.