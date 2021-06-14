UrduPoint.com
2000 Talented Students Belonging To Minority Community Awarded With Scholarships: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

2000 talented students belonging to minority community awarded with scholarships: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday said that the Department of Minority Affairs has distributed educational scholarships and cheques on open merit among 2000 talented students belonging to the minority community from all over Sindh.

He told this to the people belonging to different walks of life of his constituency PS-47 Mirpurkhas, said a statement issued here.

The Minority Affairs Minister also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their immediate resolution.

Most of the complaints about sanitation,drainage and water supply, electricity and gas were received on which Hari Ram Kishori Lal issued appropriate directives to the officials of the concerned departments.

He said that the Sindh government has continued process of development even in the coronavirus situation while in most areas of Mirpurkhas the PPP government has provided clean drinking water.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that COVID-19 vaccination was being performed out at the Corona Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in the districts including at Mirpurkhas New Civil Hospital.

The Food Minister said that stern action was being taken against those selling substandard items in the province.

He said that Sindh government would present the provincial budget for next financial year on June 15.

