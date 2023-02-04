2000 three-phase meters issued to five circles: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed said on Saturday that 2000 three-phase electricity supply meters had been issued to five circles of FESCO region.

In a statement, he said that 754 meters were issued to 1st Circle Faisalabad, 323 meters to 2nd Circle Faisalabad, 462 meters to Jhang Circle, 261 meters to Sargodha Circle and 200meters to Mianwali Circle.

The meters would be replaced with defective meters or issued to the new applicants, he added.