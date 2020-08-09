2000 tiger force volunteers plant saplings on 48 acres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) ::As many as 2000 youth of tiger force participated in block plantation of saplings at 20 sites over 48 acres of land under Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Plantation programme in the district.

In this regard, the district administration organized the main function of tiger force day at PARS Campus of University Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Jhang Road where Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib was the chief guest.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Tiger Force planted different kinds of trees over 2.5 acres of land.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asma Ijaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, District Secretary Good Governance Major Abdul Rehman Rana and others were also present.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Deputy Commissioner planted trees at MC Boys Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road (Kotwali Road) along with the volunteers of tiger force.

Similarly, Parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib and Latif Nazar flanked by officers of local administration and volunteers of tiger force planted trees.

Later, in Chak No.172-GB Sammundari under the supervision of MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar, 2500 saplings were planted on a large area. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also attended the ceremony.

At a ceremony in Chak Jhumra Tehsil, Provincial Minister for Chief Minister's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema along with Jawans of tiger force planted 3000 saplings. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Khalid Gujjar and Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Baig were also present.

Apart from other tehsils of the district- Jaranwala and Tandlianwala, tree planting was also carried out in government schools including Kaleem Shaheed Park, SOS Village, housing colonies, cooperative societies, parks, green belts in Tehsil City.

Provincial Minister, Federal Parliamentary Secretary and members of the assembly attended the ceremonies and said that today was the largest tree plantation day in the history of Pakistan, in which, millions of volunteers of Tiger Force along with members of assemblies and officers of government departments planted trees with a pledge to make the country green and prosperous.

They said the purpose of celebrating Tiger Force Day was to recognize the services of volunteers of tiger force dedicated to the cause of national service.

They said, "We are on a mission to provide a better and pollution free environment to our new generations".

They said that youth of Tiger Force were volunteers of Prime Minister Imran Khan to serve the people who were enthusiastically participating in public service activities.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of tree plantation. They said the importance of plants in reducing environmental pollution could not be denied as they play the role of a machine in keeping the environment fresh.

They acknowledged the selfless services of Tiger Force volunteers and said that they were aware of the situation in corona and provided their services and now with their involvement in tree plantation, the message of two trees per human being was becoming common.

They said that divisional and district administrations were committed toensure 100 percent achievement of tree plantation targets.