20,000 allergy causing mulberry trees identified in Islamabad: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Friday informed the Senate that more than 20,000 male paper mulberry trees, causing allergy to the residents, had been identified in Islamabad.

In a written reply in the house, it said that mainly these Paper Mulberry trees were located in government education institutions, alongside the nullahs, green belts, Shakarparian, F-9 Park and Foot Hills of Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP).

A three-year plan had been devised for gradual removal of these trees. The eradication of the trees would be done from educational institutions during 2018-19, from residential areas during 2019-20 and along Nullah's and Parks during 2020-21.

It said that before the execution of plan, some segments of the society and non- governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the field of environment approached the Supreme Court against cutting of trees from Embassy Road after which the court directed to stop cutting of all type of trees.

Therefore the process of cutting of Paper Mulberry trees was also stopped.

In order to avoid any criticism and to develop a consensus among different members of the civil society, it has been planned that a proposal for cutting of these trees may be submitted to Pakistan Environmental Protection Authority, Ministry of Climate Change for seeking their approval.