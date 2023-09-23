20,000 bags of stored fertilizer recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday recovered 20,000 bags of stored fertilizer during a raid conducted at a godown here in the city.

According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against hoarders and profiteers in the district, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar along with her team, while acting on a tip-off, raided at a godown located at Sillanwali road where Safdar and company had illegally concealed 20,000 bags of fertilizers.

She sealed the said godown and got registered a case against the owner of the godown.