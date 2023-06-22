Open Menu

20,000 Children Enrolled In Govt Schools Under Enrollment Campaign: DEO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

20,000 children enrolled in govt schools under enrollment campaign: DEO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Musarat Hussain Baloch said that 20,000 children were enrolled in government educational institutions across the district in connection with the enrollment campaign.

Talking to media persons at his office here Thursday, the DEO vowed that the target of 34,000 new admissions would be achieved during summer vacations.

He asked the parents to enroll their children in government educational institutions for a bright future. He said that the teachers of government educational institutions were more competent while free books and other facilities were also being provided there.

He said that the topper students were also given scholarships by the government on their performance basis.

The DEO said that the transfers were banned in the education department while new appointments were also banned in the light of the instructions of the Election Commission.

To make education easy for all, he said, different middle schools including Kori Hoot, Talgi and Paharpur No:3 Middle School have been given the status of middle to high schools.

Similarly, Government Middle Schools of Kirri Bakhtiar and Wanda Shehbaz Khan have been given the status of Primary to middle school, he added.

