20,000 fish seeds released in river Sindh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Fisheries department on Wednesday released 20,000 fish seeds in river Sindh at Taunsa Barrage.

According to official sources, the basic aim of releasing the fish seed is to promote production of fish.

In the past, 664,000 fish seeds had also been released in the river. The department will continue to release the fish seeds in future also.

Fish had countless advantages. It had a variety of nutrients that help improve health while giving something unique and tasty to eat, they added.