FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration seized 20,000 kg sugar which was illegally stored in a godown, here on Wednesday.

According to an official source, a team headed by AC Tandlianwala Noman Ali raided a godown and seized 400 bags of sugar weighing 50 kg per bag andsealed it.

The sugar stock will be sold out in the open market, the source concluded.