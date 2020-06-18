UrduPoint.com
20,000 Litres Petrol Sold To Consumers On OGRA Official Rate At Thall City

Thu 18th June 2020

The district administration Hangu district intensfied crackdown against hoarders of petroleum products and sold 20,00 liters petrol on OGRA official price list to consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Hangu district intensfied crackdown against hoarders of petroleum products and sold 20,00 liters petrol on OGRA official price list to consumers.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Additional Assistant Commissioner Thall tehsil, Mujahid Ali visited various petrol stations at Mamu Banda and Thall city in connection with maintaining OGRA notified price of petrol and diesel in the area.

As many as 20,000 liters petrol was sold on OGRA notified price in Mamu Banda and currently 5000 liters were being sold in Thall City and 4000 liters in Doaba in presence of tehsil administration Thall to consumers.

Mujahid Ali said hoarding of petroleum products was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators under the law.

