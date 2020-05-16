20,000 maund wheat stock confiscated in Multan

District administration Multan has confiscated around 20,000 maund illegal stock of wheat, worth Rs. 25 million during a crack down on Saturday

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jalalpur, Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar conducted raid at Mouza Laal Wah and recovered around 20,000 maund wheat stock from an illegal godown.

���� The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, against hoarders to meet wheat procurement target after end of three-day warnings to law violators.

Sarwar informed media persons that wheat was being smuggled to Rahim Yar Khan.

He said the recovered wheat has been handed over to Jugguwala wheat procurement centre.