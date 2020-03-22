20,000 public complaints resolved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Javed Khan has claimed that 20,000 public complaints pertaining to gas shortage, irregularities, corruption, billing etc have been resolved.

Talking to APP, the Regional Manager said now mostly affected areas were getting regular supply without any interruption due to strenuous efforts of the department.

He made it clear that new gas pipelines were being laid down to meet the sufferings of the consumers.

He said SNGPL was working day and night to provide better services to its consumers.

The manager said corruption would not be tolerated in the department, adding strict disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in such practices.

However, he urged the consumers not to play in the hands of tout mafia to get gas connection as such elements were minting money and that they were not employees of the department.