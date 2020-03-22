UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20,000 Public Complaints Resolved

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:50 PM

20,000 public complaints resolved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Javed Khan has claimed that 20,000 public complaints pertaining to gas shortage, irregularities, corruption, billing etc have been resolved.

Talking to APP, the Regional Manager said now mostly affected areas were getting regular supply without any interruption due to strenuous efforts of the department.

He made it clear that new gas pipelines were being laid down to meet the sufferings of the consumers.

He said SNGPL was working day and night to provide better services to its consumers.

The manager said corruption would not be tolerated in the department, adding strict disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in such practices.

However, he urged the consumers not to play in the hands of tout mafia to get gas connection as such elements were minting money and that they were not employees of the department.

Related Topics

Corruption Shortage Money Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

7 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.