20,000 security personnel for PTI long march: Punjab police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A Punjab Police spokesperson said on Thursday that 20,000 personnel had been deployed for security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, starting from Wazirabad and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that PTI leaders -- Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar -- were brought to the starting points of long march by special squad of the Punjab Police, and bullet-proof glasses and rostrum had been installed at the containers of the two caravans of the long march.

The spokesperson said that the long march administration had been requested to implement the security standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all circumstances.

He said that Special Branch, CTD and District Police had been instructed to carry out search-and-combing operations on the routes of the long march on daily basis.