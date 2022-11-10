UrduPoint.com

20,000 Security Personnel For PTI Long March: Punjab Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 08:13 PM

20,000 security personnel for PTI long march: Punjab police

A Punjab Police spokesperson said on Thursday that 20,000 personnel had been deployed for security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, starting from Wazirabad and Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A Punjab Police spokesperson said on Thursday that 20,000 personnel had been deployed for security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, starting from Wazirabad and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that PTI leaders -- Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar -- were brought to the starting points of long march by special squad of the Punjab Police, and bullet-proof glasses and rostrum had been installed at the containers of the two caravans of the long march.

The spokesperson said that the long march administration had been requested to implement the security standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all circumstances.

He said that Special Branch, CTD and District Police had been instructed to carry out search-and-combing operations on the routes of the long march on daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Long March Toba Tek Singh Wazirabad All From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presides over Iqbal's poetry recit ..

Governor Punjab presides over Iqbal's poetry recitation competition

2 minutes ago
 Congo Works to Organize Inter-Libyan Reconciliatio ..

Congo Works to Organize Inter-Libyan Reconciliation Conference in 2023 - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 World Science Day observed at Sindh Agriculture Un ..

World Science Day observed at Sindh Agriculture University

2 minutes ago
 Free medical camp for Dengue/ Malaria patients tod ..

Free medical camp for Dengue/ Malaria patients today

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - European Commission Proposes New Action P ..

UPDATE - European Commission Proposes New Action Plan on Military Mobility

3 minutes ago
 People paying no heed to Imran's allegations: Marr ..

People paying no heed to Imran's allegations: Marriyum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.