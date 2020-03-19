20,000 smart cards to be delivered soon

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Director Abdullah Khan said that 20,000 smart cards out of about one lac pendency would be delivered soon while talking to APP here on Thursday, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that 2500 smart cards have reached and being distributed while remaining in printing process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Director Abdullah Khan said that 20,000 smart cards out of about one lac pendency would be delivered soon while talking to APP here on Thursday, Director Excise Abdullah Khan said that 2500 smart cards have reached and being distributed while remaining in printing process.

He said that Director General Excise Punjab during his recent visit to Multan had promised 20 percent delivery out of total smart cards pendency and smart cards started to deliver.

He said that number plates pendency had reached to about 500,000 and added that excise department had made agreement and the number plates would start to reach from next month.

About precautionary measures due to coronavirus threats, he said that all precautionary measures were being adopted for safety of the staff and added that they had disbursed face masks among all 500 staff. He said that staffers were directed to ensure all precautionary steps in this regard.

He said that tax recovery was not affected due to coronavirus issue adding that they would ensure all steps to achieve the target.