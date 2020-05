SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :-:A team of the food department recovered 20,000 bags of wheat, here on Tuesday.

The team led by senior officials of the department raided on a rice mill situated in Matteyki village, Pasrur, and recovered 20,000 bags of wheat illegally stored there.

Police have sealed the mill and arrested its owner, Zaheer Abbas.