20,000 wheat bags recovered in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Local food department recovered about 20,000 wheat bags being hoarded at area of tehsil Kot Addu here Thursday.

Tehsildar Muhammad Asif and Food Inspector Imran Hinjra seized huge quantity of wheat from six points by conducting raid. They took wheat into custody of food department . Action was launched on direction of DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen against wheat hoarders.

Six dealers involved in wheat storing were booked under charges of Hoarding Act.

Food Inspector said further that over 155, 000 out of fixed target of 220,000 wheat bags were purchased from farmers till date. He asked citizens to cooperate with district administration to bring social criminals into justice. They appealed peasants to sale their wheat to food department only to avoid letting wheat shortage and getting inflation in markets.