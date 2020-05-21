UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20,000 Wheat Bags Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:40 AM

20,000 wheat bags recovered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Local food department recovered about 20,000 wheat bags being hoarded at area of tehsil Kot Addu here Thursday.

Tehsildar Muhammad Asif and Food Inspector Imran Hinjra seized huge quantity of wheat from six points by conducting raid. They took wheat into custody of food department . Action was launched on direction of DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen against wheat hoarders.

Six dealers involved in wheat storing were booked under charges of Hoarding Act.

Food Inspector said further that over 155, 000 out of fixed target of 220,000 wheat bags were purchased from farmers till date. He asked citizens to cooperate with district administration to bring social criminals into justice. They appealed peasants to sale their wheat to food department only to avoid letting wheat shortage and getting inflation in markets.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Kot Addu Criminals Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,017 deaths with 48,091 cases of ..

10 minutes ago

Colonel’s wife becomes top trend on Twitter

39 minutes ago

Pak-China 69 Years friendship yields fruits: Yao J ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian markets swing as uncertainty tempers re-open ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.