20,000 youth including 7,000 women in Balochistan imparts technical skills: Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Baluchistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said that over 20,000 youth including 7,000 women in the province have been imparted technical skills in various fields so far, under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program, in order to produce quality technical human resources.

A representative delegation of the Overseas Employment Promoters Association, headed by Chairman Asad Kayani, met the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Friday and briefed him about the performance and initiatives of the association across the country including Balochistan.

Balochistan Minister for Finance and Revenue Amjad Rasheed was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister said different avenues were being opened for the talented youth of Balochistan to fully exploit these opportunities.

He said the objective of the program is to provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training.

He said that the purpose of providing the training program was to equip them with much-needed valuable skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

Ali Mardan Domki said that there are limited jobs in government sectors, and not every youth can be provided government jobs.

He stressed that there is a need to guide the youth in a better direction and provide them with opportunities to advance.

On the occasion, Balochistan Minister for Finance and Revenue Amjad Rasheed said that technical training is being provided to the youth of Balochistan in various fields.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) have increased the Balochistan quota to provide training to the youth from 4,000 to 10,000 which would be enhanced to 20,000.

He said that on the direction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the youth of Balochistan are being provided with skill training in various fields so that they can support their families and work abroad.