20,000 Youth Registered As LG Volunteers: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday disclosed that more than 20 thousand young people had got themselves registered as local government volunteers across Punjab as this figure was double than the target of registering 10,000 volunteers under this initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday disclosed that more than 20 thousand young people had got themselves registered as local government volunteers across Punjab as this figure was double than the target of registering 10,000 volunteers under this initiative.

The minister said that coming forward of young people in such a large number was a manifestation of the people's trust in the policies besides an evidence of the fact that youth had a great passion for social service.

Ibrahim Murad said that only three days were left for the registration of volunteers and the last date for this purpose had been fixed as May 31.

He said that the registration of volunteers was going on in every district of Punjab.

The minister assured that the services of the volunteers participating in this programme would be duly acknowledged. They would be issued experience certificates, appreciation letters as well as documents for recognizing their services, he added.

The minister urged the youth, who had the spirit for national service, to come forward and practically play their role for the development of the country.

The minister said that these volunteers would assist the government in quick resolution of local problems and speedy provision of quality municipal services.

They would help to ensure the cleanliness of their areas and play their role in improving the health facilities provided by the local bodies, he added. He said that the volunteers would work to beautify their areas and plant trees etc.

Ibrahim Murad said hat these volunteers would also work for timely completion of ongoing development projects in their areas. Volunteers would organize sports competitions, cultural programs and recreational activities locally, he added.

