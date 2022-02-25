200,000 kites destroyed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday destroyed more than 200,000 kites seized from different parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the police said that the district and session judge had issued orders for destruction of confiscated kites.

Therefore, the police destroyed them by putting them on fire.

Area magistrate, representative of prosecution department, Superintendent Police (SP) Admin Tahir Maqsood and DSP Shehzad Ulyana were also present on the occasion, he added.