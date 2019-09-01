UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200,000 More Saplings To Be Planted Under Monsoon Plantation Drive: PHA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:20 PM

200,000 more saplings to be planted under monsoon plantation drive: PHA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :To take advantage of the ongoing monsoon showers in the provincial capital, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a tree plantation campaign.

The Authority has set a target of planting 200,000 saplings for the current campaign, whereas over 35,000 saplings had been planted during a single day on August 18, said a spokesperson for PHA, here on Sunday.

She said that saplings had been distributed among people to encourage them to become part of the tree plantation campaign.

Various organisations including Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Honda Atlas and others have also shown interest in providing free-of-cost saplings to the PHA for beautification of the provincial capital.

She said that the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which dignitaries and celebrities were planting saplings in different localities of the city. "We encourage citizens to undertake efforts to organise activities for growing more and more trees in the city," she added.

Related Topics

Honda August Sunday Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

56 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

56 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

56 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

56 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.