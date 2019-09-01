200,000 more saplings to be planted under monsoon plantation drive: PHA

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :To take advantage of the ongoing monsoon showers in the provincial capital, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a tree plantation campaign.

The Authority has set a target of planting 200,000 saplings for the current campaign, whereas over 35,000 saplings had been planted during a single day on August 18, said a spokesperson for PHA, here on Sunday.

She said that saplings had been distributed among people to encourage them to become part of the tree plantation campaign.

Various organisations including Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Honda Atlas and others have also shown interest in providing free-of-cost saplings to the PHA for beautification of the provincial capital.

She said that the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which dignitaries and celebrities were planting saplings in different localities of the city. "We encourage citizens to undertake efforts to organise activities for growing more and more trees in the city," she added.