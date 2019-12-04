UrduPoint.com
200,000 Pakistanis To Perform Hajj 2020 As Hajj Agreement Inked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

200,000 Pakistanis to perform hajj 2020 as hajj agreement inked

As many as 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj 2020 as an agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj 2020 as an agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The agreement was inked by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and his Saudi counterpart Dr Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Beten in Makkah Mukarma, said the Ministry's spokesman Imran Siddique in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pakistani delegation led by the Minister held negotiations with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah and demanded more facilities for Pakistani hujjaj, including increase of 20,000 to Hajj quota, expansion of Road to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities, to ensure quality food and better transport facilities for Pakistani hujjaj.

The Saudi minister decided to set up a 10 member Pak- Saudi Joint Working Committee for resolving the complaints of pilgrims. The Committee would issue on spot orders for resolving pilgrims' complaints.

About increase in Pakistan Hajj quota, the Saudi minister said there was dearth of space in Mina however final decision for quota increase will be made by higher authorities and Saudi interior ministry will be contacted for including more Pakistanis in Road to Makkah project.

The Pakistani delegation will sign more agreements on Thursday regarding providing different facilities to Pakistani hujjaj.

