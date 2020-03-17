200,000 saplings to be planted in tree plantation drive in Swabi: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood said Tuesday that tree plantation campaign was ongoing smoothly and 200,000 saplings would be planted at different parts of the district during the drive.

He expressed these views during a ceremony where he planted a sapling at TMA office, Chota Lahor as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign under Clean and Green Pakistan project.

He said that tree plantation and cleanliness campaign was currently in progress in four Tehsils of the Swabi district and added that effective measures would be made to make the drive a success.

Later talking to media persons the DC said polio campaign was also underway in the district in a peaceful manner and urged masses to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the deadly disease from the area.