UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Tree Plantation Drive In Swabi: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:14 PM

200,000 saplings to be planted in tree plantation drive in Swabi: DC

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood said Tuesday that tree plantation campaign was ongoing smoothly and 200,000 saplings would be planted at different parts of the district during the drive

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood said Tuesday that tree plantation campaign was ongoing smoothly and 200,000 saplings would be planted at different parts of the district during the drive.

He expressed these views during a ceremony where he planted a sapling at TMA office, Chota Lahor as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign under Clean and Green Pakistan project.

He said that tree plantation and cleanliness campaign was currently in progress in four Tehsils of the Swabi district and added that effective measures would be made to make the drive a success.

Later talking to media persons the DC said polio campaign was also underway in the district in a peaceful manner and urged masses to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the deadly disease from the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Chota Progress Swabi Media From

Recent Stories

About 1,500 Inmates Escape From Brazilian Prisons ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reaches 8, ..

1 minute ago

Uruguay Shuts Border With Argentina Amid Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting foreign troops: mili ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post making efforts to promote e-commerce ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka announces 3-day holiday to fight coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.