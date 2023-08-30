Open Menu

2000kg Rotten Mango Destroyed By PFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

2000kg rotten mango destroyed by PFA

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A food safety team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday recovered 2000 kilograms of rotten mango from a godown at Pul Haji Wah and destroyed the stock on the spot before it could be used to prepare and market unhygienic food products.

The raid was conducted on the instructions of DG PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar, to ensure safe food supplies to citizens, officials said.

The mangoes were being supplied from Muzaffargarh to Lahore to prepare pulp and juice. A PFA spokesman said that a Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on the owners for the violation of the law.

DG PFA said in a statement that people should prefer fresh juices prepared at home and pledged to continue to penalize elements involved in preparing, marketing, and selling unhealthy food.

