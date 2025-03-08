Open Menu

2004th Urs Of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast To Commemorate From 13th Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

2004th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast to commemorate from 13th Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The 2004th Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA), will commence on the 13th of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur district.

The festivities will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mazar of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, followed by an Adabi conference on the same day.

The Sachal Yadgar Committee will honor outstanding literary talents by presenting shields to the best poet, singer, and writer. A large influx of devotees from across the country and abroad is expected to converge at the shrine, paying homage to the revered saint.

Unofficial celebrations will begin a day earlier, as the shrine custodian will lay a green chadar on the grave. The Department of Culture and district administration Khairpur will set up various stalls and organize literary sessions, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, a prominent figure in Sindhi literature and Sufism, is revered throughout Pakistan. His shrine at Daraza Sharif is a symbol of spiritual significance, attracting devotees from far and wide.

