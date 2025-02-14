2005 Balakot earthquake survivor honored with Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Aftab Ahmad, CEO of ASSORT TECH and a survivor of the 2005 Balakot earthquake, has been conferred with the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award for his contributions to the IT sector, job creation, and philanthropy.

The award was presented by Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, during a ceremony at Peshawar Agriculture University, part of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit.

The recognition highlights Ahmad’s role in economic development, education, and digital transformation.

Ahmad’s survival story is one of resilience and determination.

During the devastating earthquake, nearly all his classmates lost their lives—out of his entire class, only three students survived, and he was one of them.

This tragedy shaped his outlook on life, motivating him to rebuild not just for himself but for others as well.

A native of Balakot, Mansehra, Aftab Ahmad has played a key role in establishing ASSORT TECH as a leading IT solutions provider in Pakistan.

His company has created employment opportunities nationwide, empowering young professionals and contributing to the country’s digital economy.

Beyond his work in the IT sector, Ahmad is recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in education.

He has initiated programs to support orphaned children in Balakot, providing them with access to quality education.

His dedication to fostering an inclusive educational ecosystem has been a pivotal factor in earning him this honor.

“Surviving the 2005 earthquake shaped my perspective on life,” Ahmad said upon receiving the award.

“I made a commitment to rebuild—not just for myself, but for those who needed support. Through ASSORT TECH and our educational initiatives, we aim to create opportunities and drive positive change.”

The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards, organized in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Directorate of Youth Affairs, the District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Prisons Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recognize individuals making significant contributions to society.

Ahmad’s recognition at the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit underscores his leadership, resilience, and impact on Pakistan’s technology and education sectors.

His journey from an earthquake survivor to a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist serves as an inspiration for the next generation.