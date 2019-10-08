UrduPoint.com
2005 Earthquake Victims Of KP, AJK Remembered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

The victims of devastated earthquake of 8th October 2005 were remembered on the 14th death anniversary here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The victims of devastated earthquake of 8th October 2005 were remembered on the 14th death anniversary here on Tuesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace of the victims and progress and prosperity of the country.

In this connection, a function was held at Babe Khyber where glowing tributes were paid to the victims of 8th October 2005 earthquake.

On the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special programs were held across the provinces pertaining to creating awareness among masses about natural catastrophes and its possible worst effects on human lives.

The Spokesman of Provincial Relief Department in a statement said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was affecting from natural calamities due to climate and environmental changes and the provincial government was committed to reduce possible damages from natural calamities.

Early information system about natural calamities was being converted on modern lines and afforestation on 30,000 acres land were underway to prevent melting of glaciers and lake's outburst.

He said 250 small infrastructure was being constructed to prevent people from losses in glacial vulnerable districts and camps sites at 45 tehsils in 16 districts were identified to provide quick assistance to people in case of natural calamities and any other emergency situation.

The spokesman said sites for establishment of relief camps were identified in these districts after consultation between PDMA and District Administration.

In every camp, the spokesman said basic accommodation, education, medical, food and ration facilities would be arranged for affected people and the district administration would inform masses about relief efforts of government during calamities.

