200,697 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :As many as 200,697 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 147,155 citizens have been given the first dose while 27,957 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 16,140 health workers were also given first dose while 9,445 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 17 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine is available in the district.