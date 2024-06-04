200kg Dead Meat Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Kirana police busted an accuse who was involved in supplying dead meal to local markets.
Police said that during a vehicle checking, it recovered 200kg dead meat form it. The accuse was identified as Zuhaib and was going to supply the meal to markets in the city.
An investigation is ongoing.
Recent Stories
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources1 minute ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on petition to change election tribunal in ICT constituencies9 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities seal pharmacies19 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan19 minutes ago
-
Light rainfall anticipated across Sindh19 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets Swiss Ambassador19 minutes ago
-
DC orders best arrangements for sacrificial animal sale points19 minutes ago
-
Mayor for integrated efforts by all departments to facilitate masses on Eid-ul-Azha29 minutes ago
-
Measures to be taken to control forest fire in Malakand Division29 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day observed in Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
“Say No to Plastic” campaign kicks off in Punjab29 minutes ago
-
World Environment Day: Experts call for combating desertification, drought to achieve autarky in foo ..39 minutes ago