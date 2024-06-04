Open Menu

200kg Dead Meat Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

200kg dead meat seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Kirana police busted an accuse who was involved in supplying dead meal to local markets.

Police said that during a vehicle checking, it recovered 200kg dead meat form it. The accuse was identified as Zuhaib and was going to supply the meal to markets in the city.

An investigation is ongoing.

