201 arrested for water theft in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 201 accused for water theft during the current year.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said sub divisional officers of the irrigation department reported pilferage of canal water at 124 sites this year and nominated 509 accused in water theft.

The police after registering cases started investigation and arrested 201 accused so farwhile raids are also being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.