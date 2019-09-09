201 mourning processions to be taken out on Ashura amid strict security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Atleast 201 mourning processions would be taken out in Hyderabad on Muharram 10 to mourn martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that 72 majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban would also take place in the evening.

The central procession would start from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) near Haider Chowk and to conclude after walking over one kilometer distance at Karbala Dadan Shah near the police lines.

Molana Allah Bachayo Nasri would address a majlis before the commencement of the procession at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) while Molana Syed Waseem Haider Zaidi would address another majlis around Zuhar prayer at Iqra Chowk.

Allama Syed Shaharyar Naqvi would address Sham-e-Ghareeban at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) after Maghrib Namaz.

The spokesman told that around 55 roads and streets intersecting the route would be sealed with barbed wires while the policemen would also be deployed at those points.

He informed that more than 3,000 policemen including the personnel of Anti Terrorism Force (ATF) would be deployed for the security duty.

Additionally, the Rangers and the volunteers would also perform the security duty while a unit of Pakistan army would remain at standby, he added.

He said the central procession would be covered by 700 policemen while 1,500 personnel would be deployed at the 200 other big and small processions.

The spokesman told that 7 walk through gates would be placed at the only entrance to the central procession at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) while all the people entering from the place would also be checked with the metal detectors.

He said the central procession would be monitored through the CCTV cameras whose control room had been set up at the office of DSP City police station.

According to him, another 650 policemen would be deployed at the majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban.

The mobile phone services, whose suspension started from September 8, would remain in place on Muharram 10.