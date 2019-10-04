2010-2017: An 11% rise in proportion of Pakistanis who believe women are more intelligent than men

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2010, respondents were asked “In your opinion, who do you think is more intelligent, men or women?” In response, 64% said men are more intelligent, and 32% said women are more intelligent

Trend Analysis by gender of respondents: Overall the percentage of both male and female respondents who think women are more intelligent have gradually increased over the past 7 years.

9% more male respondents in 2017 opined that women are more intelligent and 14% more females in 2017 opined that women are more intelligent.