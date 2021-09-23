UrduPoint.com

20,134 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:40 PM

20,134 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 25,48,653 with the inoculation of 20,134 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,41,794 health workers while 25,06,859 other people had received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority had registered 76 new infections during the last 24 hours including 68 of Rawalpindi and eight from outside the district while two persons had lost their battle of life against the virus.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 12 who belonged to Rawal Town,16 from Potohar town,14 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Kalar Syeda, seven from Taxila, six from Gujar Khan, two each from Attock, Islamabad and Jehlum while one each was reported from Kotli sattian, Murree, Kahutta, KPK and Okara.

"Presently 129 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including eight in Holy Family Hospital,53 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,50 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in District Headquarter Hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" he added. The report elaborated that seven patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,72 stable and 50 on oxygen support while the positivity ratio was recorded at the rate of 5.57 per cent during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Okara Rawalpindi Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.