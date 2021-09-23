20,134 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 25,48,653 with the inoculation of 20,134 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,41,794 health workers while 25,06,859 other people had received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority had registered 76 new infections during the last 24 hours including 68 of Rawalpindi and eight from outside the district while two persons had lost their battle of life against the virus.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 12 who belonged to Rawal Town,16 from Potohar town,14 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Kalar Syeda, seven from Taxila, six from Gujar Khan, two each from Attock, Islamabad and Jehlum while one each was reported from Kotli sattian, Murree, Kahutta, KPK and Okara.

"Presently 129 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including eight in Holy Family Hospital,53 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,50 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in District Headquarter Hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" he added. The report elaborated that seven patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,72 stable and 50 on oxygen support while the positivity ratio was recorded at the rate of 5.57 per cent during the last 24 hours.