201,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed around Rs 201,500 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 846 points and found 101 violations while case were also registered against 15 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the magistrates conducted raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.