2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

ISLAMABADD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad today in the 2016 arms case against him.

He was accompanied by his counsel, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Speaking in the court, the President said he has appeared before the court as he wants to get the presidential immunity quashed and set an example.

He said the constitution of Pakistan gives him the immunity but he does not want it. He said all the Caliphs used to appear before the courts and there is no room for immunity.

The President said he wants everybody to respect the courts. He also prayed the court to timely decide the cases.

Earlier while addressing an award distribution ceremony in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi said that IT skilled manpower was important to meet the needs of the industrial sector and put the country on the path of socioeconomic development.

The President asked universities and training institutes to provide IT skilled students that could significantly help in generating employment opportunities.

The president lauded the startup program initiated by the government and stressed to promote Artificial Intelligence.

The President said the government is taking measures to encourage the growth of information technology startups and also ensuring their access to back loans at low interest rates.