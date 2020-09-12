2,016,385 children up to age of 5 to be administered polio vaccine in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, an anti-polio campaign will be started from September 21 to 25 in which 2,016,385 children up to the five-year of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine across the district.

Abbottabad district Deputy Commissioner said this while chairing a polio committee meeting here at at DC office.

In this regard, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada briefed the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah and other participants about the polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the officers of the Health Department and all other District Polio Monitoring Teams to participate more in the polio campaign by vaccinating every child up to 05 years of age from Abbottabad District for complete eradication of polio.

He emphasized the need for training and better planning for feeding. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Tariqullah, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mujtaba, District education Officers and other District and Health Department officials.

Parents are requested to immunize their children up to the age of 5 against polio and play their role in protecting them from lifelong disability.