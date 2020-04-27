2017 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 2017 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 397 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 101 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab on Monday,168 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 108 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology,12 in Benazir Bhutto hospital, 4 in Holy Family, 20 in district headquarter hospital and field hospital while 28 were admitted in private hospitals. The DPR said 21 were died in Rawalpindi.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq road,Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.