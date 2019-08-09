2017: Nearly 3 in 5 Pakistanis (59%) continue to believe that they deserve a better life; a 9% increase since 1998

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 1998, i.e., 19 years ago, respondents were asked, “Overall do you think that life is treating you fairly or do you deserve better than this?” In response to this question, 36% said life is fair to them, 50% said they deserve a better life and 14% did not know

Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 30% said life is fair to them, 59% said they deserve a better life and 11% did not know.

Overall there has been an increase of 9 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistanis think they deserve a better life while there has been a decrease of 6 percentage-points in proportion of Pakistanis who think life is fair.