UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2017: Nearly 3 In 5 Pakistanis (59%) Continue To Believe That They Deserve A Better Life; A 9% Increase Since 1998

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:06 PM

2017: Nearly 3 in 5 Pakistanis (59%) continue to believe that they deserve a better life; a 9% increase since 1998

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 1998, i.e., 19 years ago, respondents were asked, “Overall do you think that life is treating you fairly or do you deserve better than this?” In response to this question, 36% said life is fair to them, 50% said they deserve a better life and 14% did not know

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th August, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 1998, i.e., 19 years ago, respondents were asked, “Overall do you think that life is treating you fairly or do you deserve better than this?” In response to this question, 36% said life is fair to them, 50% said they deserve a better life and 14% did not know.


Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 30% said life is fair to them, 59% said they deserve a better life and 11% did not know.
Overall there has been an increase of 9 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistanis think they deserve a better life while there has been a decrease of 6 percentage-points in proportion of Pakistanis who think life is fair.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup 2017

Recent Stories

High Performance Conditioning Camp for women playe ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolut ..

23 minutes ago

Turkmenistan continues humanitarian assistance to ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Bans All Indian Content Amid Kashmir Tens ..

23 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Eurasian Intergov't Council to Be ..

23 minutes ago

Pentagon Chief Makes No Mention of Troop Cost Shar ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.